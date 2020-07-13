Pashinyan: No provocation from Azerbaijan will remain unanswered

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared that not a single provocation from Azerbaijan will remain unanswered.

Fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border began around midday on Sunday, July 12 when a group of Azerbaijani soldiers twice attempted to cross the Armenian border amid artillery fire from the Azerbaijani side. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.

He said Azerbaijan will bear all responsibility for the consequences of escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

He believes that the incident did not happen out of nowhere as the Azerbaijani authorities "have been trying to play the anti-Armenian card for well-known reasons for a long time."

"Perhaps we are dealing with the desire to overshadow domestic problems through escalation in the conflict zone, which explains the disregard for the lives of their own soldiers," Pashinyan told a Cabinet meeting on Monday, July 13.