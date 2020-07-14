ICRC says ready to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is concerned about the humanitarian impact of reported military activity along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has intensified since July 12, ICRC said in a statement.

The activity poses additional risks for the civilian population living in the area and affects their access to livelihoods, the Committee said.

The ICRC said it is sharing its concerns bilaterally with the parties to the conflict, reminding them that they must at all times distinguish between civilians and persons directly participating in hostilities.

"We call on the sides to respect the basic rules of international humanitarian law and, while conducting military operations, take all precautions necessary to ensure that civilian life and infrastructure, such as homes, schools and medical facilities, is respected and protected", said Martin Schuepp, director of the operations for the region.

"We are ready to act as a neutral intermediary between the parties and assist those affected by the recent escalation of fighting."

On July 12, Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions. Since the next morning, the Azerbaijani military has been firing on the Armenian positions, also using large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements.

Two servicemen of the Armenian army have been killed, and two police officers and three contract soldiers have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths.