Turkey to cover Hagia Sophia's Christian mosaics during prayers
July 14, 2020 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mosaics in Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia will be covered by curtains or lasers during the Muslim prayers, the spokesman for Turkey's governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has said, according to Al Jazeera.
The Christian icons would be uncovered and be open to all visitors at other times, and admission would be free of charge, the AK Party's Omer Celik said on Monday, July 12, without explaining further.
A Turkish court last week ruled that the conversion of the sixth-century Byzantine site into a museum in 1934 was unlawful.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the building a mosque and said the first prayers would be held there within two weeks.
The move drew international criticism and concern, including from Greece, the United States and Russia, as well as UNESCO, which is now reviewing the structure's World Heritage Site status.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was surprised by UNESCO's reaction and would let it know of further steps to be taken regarding Hagia Sophia, which was a Byzantine church for nine centuries before the Ottomans converted it to a mosque.
The Armenian Church, meanwhile, has condemned Turkey's decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque as "a politically motivated move that will greatly damage the mutual understanding and dialogue between religions."
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian army reports two more deaths Smbat Gabrielyan and Grisha Matosyan were killed in Azerbaijan's shooting from across the border.
"Brilliant result": Armenia using locally-produced combat drones For the first time on July 13, the military used combat drones made in Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said
ICRC says ready to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan The Committee said the activity poses additional risks for the civilian population living in the area.
Armenian military publishes footage from punitive measures The Armenian Army has published footage from punitive measures taken against Azerbaijan overnight.