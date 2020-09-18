Warsaw Stock Exchange planning to take over Armenia Securities Exchange
September 18, 2020 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) Management Board and the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) on Friday, September 17 signed a term sheet concerning negotiations to purchase 65% majority interest in the Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) by GPW.
The agreement is not binding. The final terms of the acquisition will depend among others on results of due diligence and necessary corporate approvals.
The term sheet signed by GPW and CBA defines the framework conditions of further negotiations aiming at a potential investment agreement. In the next step, GPW will carry out a due diligence, draft a five-year development plan for the Armenia Securities Exchange in partnership with CBA and AMX, and define the final terms of the investment agreement, which may be different from the framework conditions.
As a part of its analyses preceding the execution of the term sheet, GPW has defined a list of more than a dozen potential strategic projects geared at long-term development of the Armenia Securities Exchange. The key areas of development include the implementation of innovative solutions based on state-of-the-art technology, the organisation of trade in commodities, support for dual listing of GPW and AMX issuers, and the provision of a modern trading platform.
The core business of the AMX Group is to organise trade in financial instruments and to operate a clearing house and a settlement institution for transactions in financial instruments in Armenia. The company has its seat in the Armenian capital city Yerevan. The Central Bank of Armenia holds 85% of AMX. The remaining 15% are AMX’s treasury shares. Under the memorandum, CBA will raise its stake to 90% and GPW will subsequently buy 65% of AMX from CBA. After the deal, CBA will hold 25% of AMX and the remaining 10% will be acquired by a third party to be named by GPW.
Top stories
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be regularly flying from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on March 9 morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets.
Pashinyan said that raising the efficiency of the fight against corruption will be one of the most important challenges.
The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
Partner news
Latest news
Sept. 19 marks defeat of Ottomans by Armenian Legion in Battle of Arara Forty days after Turks and Germans lost the Battle of Arara, Ottoman Empire asked for armistice.
Lego ditches single-use plastics for package bricks The company has committed to phasing out the plastic bags it currently uses to package bricks from 2021.
295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
One person in every 1,500 in Japan is aged 100 or more Nearly 1 in 1,500 people in Japan is now aged 100 or older, new data from the Japanese government shows.