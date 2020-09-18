Gyumri mayor, deputy mayor test positive for coronavirus
September 18, 2020 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The mayor and deputy mayor of the northern Armenian town of Gyumri have been diagnosed with coronavirus, Shantnews.am reports.
Spokeswoman Sona Arakelyan has said that mayor Samvel Balasanyan took a test on September 17 and is now receiving treatment at home.
Deputy mayor Hayk Sultanyan too has tested positive for the virus.
