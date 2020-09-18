Tik Tok will be banned from the US app stores from Sept. 20

Tik Tok will be banned from the US app stores from Sept. 20
September 18, 2020 - 18:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - TikTok will be removed from U.S. app stores from Sunday, September 20as Washington implements executive orders from President Donald Trump that also target WeChat, a Chinese social media app, Financial Times reports.

The U.S. commerce department, which announced the move on Friday, stopped short of forcing Apple and Google to remove the Chinese versions of TikTok and WeChat from their app stores in China.

The imminent removals come as Oracle and ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, continue talks with the Trump administration over how to resolve its concerns over the video app. Any deal will also have to be approved by Beijing.

The removal of TikTok and WeChat from US app stores implements two executive orders issued last month by Trump, which said U.S. companies would be barred from dealing with the apps from September 20. The president later issued a third order that gave ByteDance until November 12 to divest its interests in TikTok in the U.S.

