Armenia: 244 new coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in the past day
September 19, 2020 - 11:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 244 to reach 47,154 on Saturday, September 19 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 182 more people have recovered, while two patient have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3737 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 42,551 people have recovered, 928 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 285 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

Armenia approves paid paternity leave for new dads
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Lawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani drones
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse "honeymooning" in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
The growing trend of human microchipping

Means of control or convenience?

Armenian Defense Minister asks Azeri President: When is "late"?
Study: Armenia among Europe's most affordable places for digital nomads
Armenia extending state of emergency for fifth time
Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnight
Sept. 19 marks defeat of Ottomans by Armenian Legion in Battle of Arara
Lego ditches single-use plastics for package bricks
295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
One person in every 1,500 in Japan is aged 100 or more