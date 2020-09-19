Armenia: 244 new coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in the past day
September 19, 2020 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 244 to reach 47,154 on Saturday, September 19 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 182 more people have recovered, while two patient have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
A total of 3737 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 42,551 people have recovered, 928 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 285 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
Latest news
Sept. 19 marks defeat of Ottomans by Armenian Legion in Battle of Arara Forty days after Turks and Germans lost the Battle of Arara, Ottoman Empire asked for armistice.
Lego ditches single-use plastics for package bricks The company has committed to phasing out the plastic bags it currently uses to package bricks from 2021.
295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
One person in every 1,500 in Japan is aged 100 or more Nearly 1 in 1,500 people in Japan is now aged 100 or older, new data from the Japanese government shows.