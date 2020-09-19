Armenia: 244 new coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in the past day

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 244 to reach 47,154 on Saturday, September 19 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 182 more people have recovered, while two patient have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3737 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 42,551 people have recovered, 928 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 285 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.