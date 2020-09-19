One person in every 1,500 in Japan is aged 100 or more
September 19, 2020 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nearly 1 in 1,500 people in Japan is now aged 100 or older, CNN reports citing new data from the Japanese government.
Figures from Japan's Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry show the number of centenarians went above 80,000 for the first time this year -- the 50th consecutive annual increase and the biggest rise to date.
There are now 80,450 people aged 100 and over -- 9,176 more than last year -- which equates to one in every 1,565 people.
The numbers show that women in Japan are far more likely than men to live for a century or more, making up 88% of all centenarians.
Japan has a rapidly aging population and average life expectancy across the country is also at a record high. On average, women are expected to live to 87.45 years and men are expected to live to 81.41, government figures released in July showed.
Japan began documenting the number of centenarians in 1963. At the time there were only 153 people aged 100 or over in the country. But 1988, that had ballooned to 10,000.
