295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
September 19, 2020 - 15:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 295 ceasefire violations - more than 2300 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from September 13-19, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
