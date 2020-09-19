Lego ditches single-use plastics for package bricks
September 19, 2020 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lego has decided to get rid of single-use plastic bags after receiving complaints from young customers, Euronews reports.
The Danish toy company has committed to phasing out the plastic bags it currently uses to package bricks from 2021. Forest Stewardship Council-certified recyclable paper bags will start appearing in Lego kits from next year instead.
“We have received many letters from children about the environment asking us to remove single-use plastic packaging,” says CEO, Niels B Christiansen. “We have been exploring alternatives for some time and the passion and ideas from children inspired us to begin to make the change.”
The paper bags already have the approval of children in test groups who liked them because they were environmentally friendly and easy to open.
This change is part of a larger commitment to ensure all of its packing sustainable by 2025 which includes removing all single-use plastic from its products.
Photo: ALLAN RINGGAARD/Allan Ringgaard
