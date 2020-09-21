Trump, Putin, Li congratulate Armenia on Independence Day

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and Premier of China's State Council Li Keqiang congratulate Armenia on the 29th anniversary of Independence on Monday, September 21.

Trump said in his message that over the past 29 years of Armenia’s independence, the United States has been standing by the Armenian people and supported their efforts to build a modern democracy and ensure economic development.

"We are prepared to continue cooperating in the areas of mutual interest, including the expansion of bilateral trade and investment exchanges, the furtherance of the rule of law, regional stability, and the strengthening of your country’s sovereignty," the statement from the American President said.

"Today’s challenges reaffirm the importance of our partnership. The Armenian and American peoples boast strong and enduring ties, be it in the face of a new global pandemic or in the side-by-side international peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan or Kosovo."

Putin cabled both the President and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian and Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate on the nation's Independence Day.

The Russian President said relations between the two countries are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, and the further development of allied ties.

“Constructive dialogue between our countries, bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as interaction within the framework of integration processes in the Eurasian space will continue to actively develop,” Putin noted.

Li said, meanwhile, the Chinese-Armenian ties of close cooperation have maintained the positive dynamics of development.

"China and Armenia have been supporting each other since the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus. We were able to meet the emerging challenges through joint efforts, which is the reflection of our countries’ deep-rooted friendship," he said.

"I am prepared to work with you towards the comprehensive development of bilateral relations within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative."