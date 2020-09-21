Armenia PM eyes 5 million population and zero poverty by 2050

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the strategy for the transformation of Armenia until 2050, suggesting that the country should have a population of at least 5 million and 1.5 million new jobs should be created by then.

In a presentation he gave on Monday, September 21 – the 29th anniversary of Armenia's independence – Pashinyan said the country has to increase the average salary by seven times, and the gross domestic product by twenty times by 2050, as well as fight poverty for good.

According to the Prime Minister, life expectancy should increase to 90 years, while a healthy lifestyle should become a national characteristic feature.

Armenia should also have a most efficient army and become one of the 10 countries of the world with the most effective intelligence service, he said.

"Armenia's transformation strategy is very important for us to understand what we want to achieve, where we are going, how we imagine our homeland in 2050," Pashinyan said.