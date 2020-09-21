Armenian defense chief: Azerbaijani President should blame himself
September 21, 2020 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has said that if Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev does not negotiate on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, then "negotiations do not exist for him."
Tonoyan's comments came after Aliyev said "negotiations do not exist as such."
Aliyev had also accused the Armenian side of disrupting the talks, but Tonoyan said the Azerbaijani President should blame himself, A1+ reports.
After Aliyev's comments, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said "such rhetoric, containing obviously groundless and even false allegations, does not dignify any head of state." Also, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan urged the government of Azerbaijan to reconsider its policy of the use of force and threat of force, renounce its attempts to destabilize the regional peace and security by involving non-regional players, and prepare itself for a peaceful settlement.
