Saudi King, Crown Prince send congrats to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to congratulate on the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence Day.

In their message, the Saudi King and the Crown Prince wished progress and prosperity to the friendly people and the government of Armenia.

There are currently no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia. The two countries, however, congratulate each other on national holidays.