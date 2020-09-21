U.S. urges Karabakh sides to resume substantive negotiations ASAP

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States has urged the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible.

In a message sent on Armenia's Independence Day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. remains committed to helping to find a peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

According to him, the United States is committed to continuing to build bilateral partnership with Armenia, strengthen the ties between the peoples based on shared democratic values and a desire for peace and prosperity.

"The United States welcomes Armenia’s continued commitment to strengthening the rule of law, establishing an independent judiciary, and increasing economic and investment opportunities. We commend Armenia’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption through transparency, due process, and increased accountability to citizens, and we will continue to support you in these efforts," Pompeo said.

"Although COVID-19 has brought the world unique challenges this year, we are proud that our close cooperation in combating the pandemic has further strengthened the partnership between our peoples."