Niagara Falls celebrates Armenia Independence Day with light show

September 22, 2020 - 12:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Niagara Falls was lit up with the colours of the Armenian flag on September 21 to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

The Embassy of Armenia to Canada collaborated with the Niagara Falls Illumination Board to arrange the ceremony.

Other landmarks around the world, such as Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, were painted in the colors of the Armenian flag to celebrate the Independence Day of Armenia.

The situation is scarier than one can imagine

Family in Beirut hoping to move to Armenia

