Prosperous Armenia, ARF, Hayrenik parties announce nationwide rally

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prosperous Armenia, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF–Dashnaktsutyun) and Hayrenik parties will be holding a national rally at Liberty Square in Yerevan on October 8.

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 22, the parties said they have made such a decision "given the situation in the country and the inevitability of the formation of a national power."

They maintain that the the national movement of spring 2018 created new opportunities for the country's development, "but the public's expectations have not been met in the past two years."

Tens of thousands of people across the country took to the streets in April–May 2018 to demand the resignation of former authorities. In the aftermath of the protests, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected Armenia's new Prime Minister.

Prosperous Armenia hold 26 seats in the National Assembly, while ARF and Hayrenik are extra-parliamentary parties.