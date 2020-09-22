Rescue underway to save 270 whales stranded in Australia
September 22, 2020 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rescuers were scrambling on Tuesday, September 22 to save 270 whales stranded off the coast of the Australian island of Tasmania, amid fears that about a third of the animals had already died, Al Jazeera.
Scientists said the long-finned pilot whales became stuck on sandbars at Macquarie Harbour, on Tasmania's rugged and sparsely populated west coast, on Monday.
Images from the scene showed shallow water thick with the large slick-black mammals manoeuvring for space.
Nic Deka, manager of Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, said marine specialists and rescuers were trialling efforts to determine the best rescue methods.
"We'll be trying to free some whales this morning and if we're met with the methods we've settled on, we'll keep doing that, if not, we'll adapt it and do different things to try and get a better result," Deka told reporters.
Kris Carlyon, a wildlife biologist at the Marine Conservation Programme, said "about a third" of the animals were already dead and rescuing survivors would be a "challenging" task likely to take several days.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Rejection of right to self-determination could bring more violence Pashinyan said the UN has given birth certificates to many states based on the principle of self-determination of peoples.
New emoji will help express the anguish of 2020 They probably won’t reach your phone until 2021, but they’re clearly influenced by the chaos of 2020.
Armenia tribute projected on Christ the Redeemer in Rio The monument joined other landmarks across the world that joined Armenians worldwide in marking Independence Day.
ISCR representatives visit Armenians held captive in Azerbaijan The representatives of the Int'l Committee of the Red Cross have visited Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan.