iOS users can now set Gmail as their default email app
September 22, 2020 - 13:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - When Apple unveiled iOS 14, it quietly noted that this version of the operating system finally lets users set their own default apps for email and web browsing. Google already updated Chrome on iOS so that those who’ve installed the new OS since it was released can set the Google browser as a default, and now it has released version 6.0.200825 of the Gmail app, Engadget reports.

As the Gmail support page explains, changing the default should be as easy as visiting the settings page on your iPhone or iPad, selecting Gmail, then clicking Default app, and switching it to Gmail.

For many of you, Gmail has probably already been opening links from Chrome, for example, but now it’s the default everywhere.

