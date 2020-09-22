New emoji will help express the anguish of 2020
September 22, 2020 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new crop of emoji has just been approved by the Unicode Consortium. They probably won’t reach your phone until 2021, but they’re clearly influenced by the chaos of 2020, whether it’s “face exhaling” (clearly exhausted), “face in clouds” (smoke?), or “heart on fire” (self-explanatory), The Verge reports.
This year has been hard. Wildfire smoke has engulfed the West Coast, hundreds of thousands are dead from an ongoing pandemic, and the US government is deadlocked to the point of illegitimacy, incapable of taking action against the economic, political, ecological, and medical devastation that threatens to engulf us. Even for those not directly affected, the perception of the ongoing crises has turned into a kind of psychic assault, challenging the limits of what we can express.
The “face with spiral eyes” emoji, submitted by Google emoji czar Jennifer Daniel, is particularly. Also known as “face-unwell” (mood), the proposal includes suggested keywords like “oh no,” “trouble,” “whoa,” and “yikes” (also mood), which could be used to trigger the symbol. The general shorthand is clear enough, particularly from the anime examples included as part of the document: spiral eyes means dizzy, hypnotized, or generally overwhelmed to the point of no longer being in control of one’s actions or capable of perceiving the world.
In part, it’s meant to resolve a conflict in how different platforms interpret the “x eyes” emoji since Google and Microsoft have actually been interpreting that emoji as spiral-eyed for some time now. But it’s also an expression of the deeper incomprehensibility of the past six months, as social isolation curdles and a surreal pageant of personal and global tragedies unfolds.
Top stories
Krisp’s smart noise suppression tech silences ambient sounds and isolates your voice for calls.
The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Rejection of right to self-determination could bring more violence Pashinyan said the UN has given birth certificates to many states based on the principle of self-determination of peoples.
Armenia tribute projected on Christ the Redeemer in Rio The monument joined other landmarks across the world that joined Armenians worldwide in marking Independence Day.
ISCR representatives visit Armenians held captive in Azerbaijan The representatives of the Int'l Committee of the Red Cross have visited Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan.
Israel's IAI "paid $155m to two firms linked to Azeri money laundering" The reason for these payments by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries remains unclear, Shomrim said.