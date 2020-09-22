Armenia: Rejection of right to self-determination could bring more violence

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the rejection of the right to self-determination could lead to more violence.

The head of the Armenian government was referring to the Nagorno Karabakh people without actually naming them.

In remarks he gave on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Pashinyan said the United Nations has given birth certificates to, or helped restore the independence of more than a hundred states by implementing the principle of self-determination of peoples.

"Rejection of the right to self-determination could only lead to oppression and further violence," he said.

"It would profoundly contradict the core values of the United Nations and the historical evolution of the global international order. The emergence of a number of states within the last two decades is the best evidence of that trend."

Another core value of the United Nations system, he said, is the prohibition of threat or use of force in the international relations, which is a central pillar for the preservation of global peace and security, and a major prerequisite for sustainable development.