Adam Schiff says hate crimes against Armenians must not be tolerated

PanARMENIAN.Net - American Congressman Adam Schiff has said that that hate crimes against the Armenian community must not be tolerated.

His comments came in response to reports about a shooting at an Armenian school in San Francisco over the weekend.

Schiff said hate crimes against Armenians "are tragically on the rise".

"This week’s shooting near the Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School in San Francisco marks the third incident of hateful violence against the Armenian community in California just this month. Thankfully there were no injuries or deaths," he said.

"We all stand together to condemn these vile and hateful attacks against the community."

Around 2:25 a.m. on September 19, officers patrolling the city’s Stonestown neighborhood heard gunshots near the Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School. They searched the area to no avail, but noticed a sign outside the school was riddled with bullet holes.

The shooting is the second hate crime to occur at the school and the third third one against an Armenian establishment in the city within the last two months.