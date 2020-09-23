Armenia reports 210 new coronavirus cases, 350 recoveries
September 23, 2020 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 210 to reach 47,877 on Wednesday, September 23 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 350 more people have recovered, four patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes in the past 24 hours.
A total of 2256 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 43,026 people have recovered, 942 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 292 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
Latest news
Finland to deploy coronavirus-sniffing dogs at Helsinki Airport Studies have indicated that trained dogs are able to determine infected and non-infected human saliva or urine.
Walmart will try drone deliveries of at-home coronavirus tests The retail giant already has drone trials underway to deliver “select grocery and household essentials”.
Sen. Menendez requests details from Trump–Erdogan phone calls The senator said he is concerned about Donald Trump’s relationship with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Scientists explain death of over 330 elephants in Botswana Initially, possible explanations over the deaths had ranged from poaching to anthrax to poisoning.