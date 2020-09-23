Armenia reports 210 new coronavirus cases, 350 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 210 to reach 47,877 on Wednesday, September 23 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 350 more people have recovered, four patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2256 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 43,026 people have recovered, 942 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 292 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.