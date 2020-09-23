Karabakh reports six new coronavirus infections

Karabakh reports six new coronavirus infections
September 23, 2020 - 16:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Wednesday, September 24 announced six new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 385.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.

327 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 95 others are quarantined.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, two people carrying the virus have died from other causes.

Karabakh has extended the state of emergency until October 11.

