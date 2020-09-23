Walmart will try drone deliveries of at-home coronavirus tests
September 23, 2020 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Walmart will test drone delivery of “at home Covid-19 self-collection kits” made by Quest Diagnostics as the pandemic rages on and the retailer looks for new contactless ways to reach customers, Forbes reports.
Walmart on Tuesday, September 22 said it has partnered with Quest and the drone services provider DroneUp to launch pilot deliveries of collection kits in North Las Vegas Tuesday and Cheektowaga, N.Y. beginning early next month. Financial terms of the partnership weren’t disclosed.
The effort is Walmart’s latest in the drone delivery space. The retail giant already has drone trials underway to deliver “select grocery and household essentials” and a separate drone delivery test of certain health and wellness products. Walmart says the drone delivery of Covid-19 tests builds on its effort to build more innovative “contactless” delivery models during the pandemic.
“The kits will land on the driveway, front sidewalk, or backyard of the customer’s home, depending on where there are cars and trees,” Walmart senior vice president of customer product, Tom Ward, said in a company announcement Tuesday.
“There is no delivery or kit cost for customers electing to receive an at home kit delivered via drone,” Ward said. “Once the kits are delivered, the person will perform a self-administered nasal swab in the privacy of their home and send their sample back to Quest Diagnostics for testing using the included pre-paid shipping label.”
Walmart’s expansion of drone delivery in the healthcare services space comes as retail rivals like Amazon, CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance also experiment with drone delivery of prescriptions and other healthcare products.
Photo. AP
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: University of Economics temporarily suspends operations Ruzanna Galoyan was elected the new rector on July 17 but the government has yet to approve her in the position.
Health Minister, Chinese envoy discuss Covid-19 vaccine over the phone Arsen Torosyan specifically emphasized the importance China's help during the fight against Covid-19.
Karabakh reports six new coronavirus infections 327 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 95 others are quarantined.
Police launch investigations amid hate crimes against Armenian community The San Francisco Police Department said it had “taken steps to increase the safety and security of the community.”