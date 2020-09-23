Health Minister, Chinese envoy discuss Covid-19 vaccine over the phone
September 23, 2020 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan and Beijing's outgoing ambassador to Yerevan Tian Erlong have discussed the use of Chinese vaccines and the prospects of building up the Armenian healthcare system with new equipment with the support of China.
Torosyan specifically emphasized the importance of logistical, professional and consulting assistance provided by China during the fight against Covid-19.
Four of the nine vaccine candidates in phase 3 trials globally are made by Chinese firms. Beijing has repeatedly said Chinese-made vaccines will be a “global public good”, but has already indicated it plans to pursue its own path when it comes to making doses available internationally.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
Latest news
Finland to deploy coronavirus-sniffing dogs at Helsinki Airport Studies have indicated that trained dogs are able to determine infected and non-infected human saliva or urine.
Walmart will try drone deliveries of at-home coronavirus tests The retail giant already has drone trials underway to deliver “select grocery and household essentials”.
Sen. Menendez requests details from Trump–Erdogan phone calls The senator said he is concerned about Donald Trump’s relationship with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Scientists explain death of over 330 elephants in Botswana Initially, possible explanations over the deaths had ranged from poaching to anthrax to poisoning.