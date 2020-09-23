Health Minister, Chinese envoy discuss Covid-19 vaccine over the phone

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan and Beijing's outgoing ambassador to Yerevan Tian Erlong have discussed the use of Chinese vaccines and the prospects of building up the Armenian healthcare system with new equipment with the support of China.

Torosyan specifically emphasized the importance of logistical, professional and consulting assistance provided by China during the fight against Covid-19.

Four of the nine vaccine candidates in phase 3 trials globally are made by Chinese firms. Beijing has repeatedly said Chinese-made vaccines will be a “global public good”, but has already indicated it plans to pursue its own path when it comes to making doses available internationally.