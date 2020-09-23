Armenia: University of Economics temporarily suspends operations
September 23, 2020 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE) has temporarily suspended operations until Diana Galoyan is appointed the rector of the institution, according to a statement from organizing committee of the university staff.
Galoyan was elected the new rector by the board members of the university on July 17 but the government has yet to approve her in the position.
The statement revealed that the Academic Council of the university has requested clarifications from the government but has not received any response.
Galoyan first came to replace former rector Ruben Hayrapetyan after he was fired for "plagiarism" found in his doctoral dissertation.
