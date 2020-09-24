EU will provide €30 million for Armenia's Covid-19 fight
September 24, 2020 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will provide €30 million to help Armenia fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
The Government on Thursday, September 24 approved the agreement between Armenia and the European Commission.
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said 80% of the sum – $24 million – will be transferred immediately after the deal is signed, without preconditions.
The remaining €6 million will be provided to meet the objectives set out in the special preconditions of the agreement.
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 374 to reach 48,251 on Thursday. So far, 43,266 people have recovered, 945 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 292 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
