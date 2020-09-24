Armenia getting €30m EU assistance for judicial reforms
September 24, 2020 - 16:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will provide €30 million for the implementation of judicial reforms in Armenia
The Government on Thursday, September 24 approved the agreement between Armenia and the European Commission.
Under the agreement, €27 million will be provided through direct budget support, while the remaining €3 million in the form of technical assistance.
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan revealed that the financial agreement is signed, €9 million will be transferred to the state budget, then two batches of €9 million will be provided in the next two years.
Also Thursday, the government approved another €30 million assistance from the EU, which will be aimed at fighting the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
