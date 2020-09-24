French mayor addresses threats of Azerbaijanis over Karabakh flag

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mayor of the French commune of Bourg-lès-Valence Marlène Mourier has addressed the threats she has recently received from Azerbaijanis because of a flag of Nagorno-Karabakh waving in the courtyard of the mayor's office.

On August 25, three Azerbaijani nationals entered the city hall, introduced themselves as tourists, demanded that the Artsakh flag be removed from the city and made threats.

"This is not Azerbaijan, and it is not for you to decide the laws and orders around here," Mourier said in a Facebook post, captioning a photo of herself standing in front of several flags, including that of Karabakh.

Bourg-lès-Valence and the town of Shushi in Karabakh signed a declaration of friendship back in 2014, after which the mayor says she was blacklisted by Azerbaijan. But Baku did not stop there, Mourier added, bringing a lawsuit against her demanding that she terminate all agreements with Shushi, but the agreements remain valid to this day.

Mourier said she is now receiving threats not only from the Azerbaijani dictator, but also Baku's allies from Turkey.

"No one can decide with whom we communicate. Azerbaijan, [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev and his allies must understand that we choose our own friends," the mayor said.