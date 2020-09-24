Spanish Senate ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
September 24, 2020 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Senate of Spain has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Foreign Ministry reveals.
The document was previously approved by the Congress of Deputies of Spain.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together.
The deal will broaden and deepen the EU's relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.
