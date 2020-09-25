Armenia coronavirus infections grow by 392 in the past day
September 25, 2020 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 392 to reach 48,643 on Friday, September 25 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 135 more people have recovered, two patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the varus has died from other causes in the past 24 hours.
A total of 3842 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 43,401 people have recovered, 947 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 293 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
