Iran eyes more energy cooperation with Armenia despite U.S. sanctions
September 25, 2020 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will continue cooperation with Armenia in the energy sector, despite the U.S. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said, according to Sputnik Armenia.
Zarif said the sanctions represent a serious obstacle to international cooperation and, "therefore, are illegal and unacceptable". However, he added, the Islamic Republic's interaction with neighboring countries will continue.
"Perhaps some obstacles have slowed down the progress of this cooperation, and progress in this area will be accompanied by even more obstacles from the American side, but we are still committed to this cooperation, as is the Armenian side," the Iranian foreign policy chief.
Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan said in late May that the new power transmission line from Iran to Armenia should be completed by the end of 2020.
