Face masks could be giving people Covid-19 immunity – research
September 25, 2020 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Face masks may be inadvertently giving people Covid-19 immunity and making them get less sick from the virus, academics have suggested in one of the most respected medical journals in the world, according to The Telegraph.
The commentary, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, advances the unproven but promising theory that universal face mask wearing might be helping to reduce the severity of the virus and ensuring that a greater proportion of new infections are asymptomatic.
If this hypothesis is borne out, the academics argue, then universal mask-wearing could become a form of variolation (inoculation) that would generate immunity and “thereby slow the spread of the virus in the United States and elsewhere” as the world awaits a vaccine.
It comes as increasing evidence suggests that the amount of virus someone is exposed to at the start of infection - the “infectious dose” - may determine the severity of their illness. Indeed, a large study published in the Lancet last month found that “viral load at diagnosis” was an “independent predictor of mortality” in hospital patients.
Wearing masks could therefore reduce the infectious dose that the wearer is exposed to and, subsequently, the impact of the disease, as masks filter out some virus-containing droplets.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran eyes more energy cooperation with Armenia despite U.S. sanctions Iran will continue cooperation with Armenia in the energy sector, despite the sanctions, Zarif has said.
Armenia: PM's former advisor refutes negotiations with Azerbaijanis Arsen Kharatyan described the Azerbaijani media publication as false, full of "imaginary stories".
Armenia coronavirus infections grow by 392 in the past day A total of 3842 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Facebook removes Russian-backed accounts working against Armenia A network, which spanned 301 groups, pages and accounts, was linked to Russian military intelligence services.