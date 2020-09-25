Armenia: Lawmaker from ruling My Step bloc resigns

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker Gayane Abrahamyan from the ruling My Step bloc has resigned from parliament, explaining that “crossing the line of values at the core of her activity would be to use status more as a goal rather than as a means.”

“The decision was not easy, but it is very important to be in harmony with my principles and values when making important decisions for the future of our state and people,” Abrahamyan said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 25.

“As a journalist with at least 20 years of experience, I had realized that I would not be able to reconcile with some political decisions.”

Abrahamyan added that in the 20 months of working in the country’s legislature, she has passed a difficult, but efficient road with her political team and parliamentary colleagues.

Also, the lawmaker said she is still confident the nonviolent revolution of spring 2018 is one of the most significant pages in the nations’ recent history.

Abrahamyan was elected to the National Assembly in December, 2018.