Armenian lawmaker contracts Covid-19
September 25, 2020 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lawmaker Tigran Karapetyan from the ruling My Step bloc has contracted the coronavirus, Karapetyan himself said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 25.
The MP was tested on Thursday, the result returned positive on Friday.
Aragatsotn governor Davit Gevorgyan and Gyumri mayor Samvel Aleksanyan were earlier diagnosed with Covid-19 too.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
Latest news
Terror investigation launched after Paris knife attack A suspect was arrested a short time later in a neighborhood in Paris not far from the site of the attack.
Yerevan responds to Aliyev's tirade against Armenia Naghdalyan said Azerbaijan has missed the historic opportunity to use the “oil boom” to build a modern country.
Pashinyan: Revealing confidential info could destabilize Azerbaijan for good The Armenian PM said Azerbaijan is trying to put the blame for aborting the negotiations on the Armenian side.
Armenia: Lawmaker from ruling My Step bloc resigns She said the decision was not easy, but it is very important to be in harmony with her principles and values.