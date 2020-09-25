Armenian lawmaker contracts Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lawmaker Tigran Karapetyan from the ruling My Step bloc has contracted the coronavirus, Karapetyan himself said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 25.

The MP was tested on Thursday, the result returned positive on Friday.

Aragatsotn governor Davit Gevorgyan and Gyumri mayor Samvel Aleksanyan were earlier diagnosed with Covid-19 too.