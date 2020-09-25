Terror investigation launched after Paris knife attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two people were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant in Paris on Friday near the site of the former Charlie Hebdo office — the scene of a 2015 terrorist attack targeting the satirical newspaper — the authorities said, according to The New York Times.

“An attack with a bladed weapon was carried out in the 11th arrondissement in front of the former offices of Charlie Hebdo,” Jean Castex, the prime minister, said as he cut short a scheduled speech.

A suspect was arrested a short time later in the Bastille neighborhood, an area in Paris not far from the site of the attack, according to the police. The person was not immediately identified and it was unclear how he or she was linked to the attack. French prosecutors said that they had opened a terrorism investigation.

The authorities initially gave a higher number for people injured, revising it later on Friday.

Emmanuel Grégoire, the deputy mayor of Paris, in a post on Twitter urged people to avoid the Richard-Lenoir neighborhood — where Charlie Hebdo had its offices before the terrorist attack in January 2015 that left 12 people dead.

The attack took place next to a mural that pays tribute to the victims of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks.