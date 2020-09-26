Armenia raises Karabakh's right to self-determination at UN
September 26, 2020 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The right to self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is the basis of the peace process, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his statement at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly․
Pashinyan said Armenia reaffirms its commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.
"The right to self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is a basis of the peace process, which is recognized by the international community and the international mediators, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, in particular," the PM said.
"By virtue of this right, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be able to determine their status without limitation. To this end their elected authorities should be able to take part in the negotiations. The aspirations and needs of people living in the conflict zone should become the priority of the negotiation agenda.
"Ensuring comprehensive security of the people of Artsakh who have been exposed to existential physical security threats is another key priority for Armenia."
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia planning to buy 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine $6.3 million will be spent on acquiring the vaccine, the average cost of one dose calculated at $10.55.
330 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian Catholicos to meet Pope Francis at Vatican Karekin II will meet the pope at the Vatican, as well as give his blessing to the Armenian community of Milan.
Karabakh announces 17 new Covid-19 cases in the past day 338 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 104 others are quarantined.