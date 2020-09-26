Armenia raises Karabakh's right to self-determination at UN

PanARMENIAN.Net - The right to self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is the basis of the peace process, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his statement at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly․

Pashinyan said Armenia reaffirms its commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"The right to self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is a basis of the peace process, which is recognized by the international community and the international mediators, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, in particular," the PM said.

"By virtue of this right, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be able to determine their status without limitation. To this end their elected authorities should be able to take part in the negotiations. The aspirations and needs of people living in the conflict zone should become the priority of the negotiation agenda.

"Ensuring comprehensive security of the people of Artsakh who have been exposed to existential physical security threats is another key priority for Armenia."