Karabakh announces 17 new Covid-19 cases in the past day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Thursday, September 24 announced 17 coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 421.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.

338 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 104 others are quarantined.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, two people carrying the virus have died from other causes.

Karabakh has extended the state of emergency until October 11.