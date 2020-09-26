Georgia reports 296 new Covid-19 cases in biggest daily jump
September 26, 2020 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, September 26 reported its biggest jump in the number of new coronavirus infections with 296 cases reported in the past day.
The country has announced 4960 Covid-19 cases, including 27 deaths and 1819 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 5584 individuals are under quarantine, while 836 others are watched by doctors.
Under a recent government decision, people are now required to stay in quarantine for 12 days instead of the previous 14.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia planning to buy 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine $6.3 million will be spent on acquiring the vaccine, the average cost of one dose calculated at $10.55.
330 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian Catholicos to meet Pope Francis at Vatican Karekin II will meet the pope at the Vatican, as well as give his blessing to the Armenian community of Milan.
Karabakh announces 17 new Covid-19 cases in the past day 338 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 104 others are quarantined.