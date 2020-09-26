Armenian Catholicos to meet Pope Francis at Vatican
September 26, 2020 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II left for Italy on Saturday, September 26.
Karekin II will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican, as well as give his blessing to the Armenian community of Milan.
Pope Francis made a three-day visit to Armenia in June 2016.
