Armenian Catholicos to meet Pope Francis at Vatican

Armenian Catholicos to meet Pope Francis at Vatican
September 26, 2020 - 13:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II left for Italy on Saturday, September 26.

Karekin II will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican, as well as give his blessing to the Armenian community of Milan.

Pope Francis made a three-day visit to Armenia in June 2016.

 Top stories
Armenia approves paid paternity leave for new dadsArmenia approves paid paternity leave for new dads
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Lawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani dronesLawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani drones
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
 Articles
The growing trend of human microchipping

Means of control or convenience?

 Most popular in the section
Armenian Defense Minister asks Azeri President: When is "late"?
Study: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomads
Armenia extending state of emergency for fifth time
Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnight
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
330 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Karabakh announces 17 new Covid-19 cases in the past day 338 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 104 others are quarantined.
Armenia raises Karabakh's right to self-determination at UN Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia reaffirms its commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.
WHO: Two million Covid-19 deaths "very likely" even with vaccine Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies head, said the figure could be higher without concerted international action.