Armenia planning to buy 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine
September 26, 2020 - 15:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is planning to buy 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 300,000 people who are at a higher risk of getting, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, September 26.

$6.3 million will be spent on acquiring the vaccine, the average cost of one dose calculated at $10.55, which the Ministry said could drop during negotiations.

The country is negotiating the acquisition of a vaccine against Covid-19 with both vaccine manufacturers and international partners.

The first doses of the vaccine for the 3% of the population are expected to be delivered in 2021, after a safe and effective vaccines is authorized.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 429 to reach 49,072 on Saturday. So far, 43,576 people have recovered, 948 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 295 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

Photo. AP
