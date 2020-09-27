Azerbaijan shelling Karabakh’s capital, civilian settlements
September 27, 2020 - 09:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), including the capital Stepanakert, spokesperson for the Karabakh President Vahram Poghosyan said Sunday, September 27 morning.
Poghosyan’s comments came after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed that Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Karabakh.
The spokesman urged the public to find shelters and not leave their homes as the shelling continues.
“At the same time, we declare that we will retaliate proportionately, "the entire responsibility for the situation rests with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, personally with [President] Ilham Aliyev."
Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said earlier that the Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones of the Azerbaijani army.
Stepanyan said the Azerbaijani military has launched an air and missile attack on Artsakh.
The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Civilian deaths reported in Karabakh amid renewed Azeri violence The Ombudsman condemned the rough violation by Azerbaijan of the norms of international humanitarian law.
Armenian army shoots down Azerbaijani drone Earlier on September 27, Azerbaijan launched an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
Armenia vows to support Karabakh after Azerbaijan launches attack The statement comes after PM Nikol Pashinyan revealed that Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Karabakh.
Azerbaijan admits loss of one helicopter in Karabakh The Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones, three tanks of the Azerbaijani army.