Azerbaijan shelling Karabakh’s capital, civilian settlements

Azerbaijan shelling Karabakh’s capital, civilian settlements
September 27, 2020 - 09:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), including the capital Stepanakert, spokesperson for the Karabakh President Vahram Poghosyan said Sunday, September 27 morning.

Poghosyan’s comments came after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed that Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Karabakh.

The spokesman urged the public to find shelters and not leave their homes as the shelling continues.

“At the same time, we declare that we will retaliate proportionately, "the entire responsibility for the situation rests with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, personally with [President] Ilham Aliyev."

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said earlier that the Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones of the Azerbaijani army.

Stepanyan said the Azerbaijani military has launched an air and missile attack on Artsakh.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.

 Top stories
Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
Burj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flagBurj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flag
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 243Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 243
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Lebanese parliament could designate Armenian Genocide remembrance dayLebanese parliament could designate Armenian Genocide remembrance day
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
 Articles
The situation is scarier than one can imagine

Family in Beirut hoping to move to Armenia

 Most popular in the section
California governor says Armenian school graffiti attack is "sickening"
At least 11 Armenians killed in Beirut blast
Karabakh reports two new coronavirus infections
Guardian: Armenian-Azeri clashes cause economic war in Russia
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Civilian deaths reported in Karabakh amid renewed Azeri violence The Ombudsman condemned the rough violation by Azerbaijan of the norms of international humanitarian law.
Armenian army shoots down Azerbaijani drone Earlier on September 27, Azerbaijan launched an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
Armenia vows to support Karabakh after Azerbaijan launches attack The statement comes after PM Nikol Pashinyan revealed that Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Karabakh.
Azerbaijan admits loss of one helicopter in Karabakh The Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones, three tanks of the Azerbaijani army.