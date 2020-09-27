Armenia vows to support Karabakh after Azerbaijan launches attack
September 27, 2020 - 09:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Sunday, September 27 condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and vowed to stand by Karabakh to ensure the safety and security of the people.
The statement from the Foreign Ministry comes after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed that Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Karabakh.
“Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched missile attacks along the entire line of contact, also targeting peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
“We strongly condemn the aggression of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh. The Armenian sides will act confidently with all their capacity to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh and to deliver appropriate military and political response. The authorities of Azerbaijan are responsible for the consequences of their aggression.”
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said earlier that the Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones of the Azerbaijani army.
According to the spokesperson, the Azerbaijani military has launched an air and missile attack on Artsakh.
Karabakh President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan has said the Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert.
The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.
