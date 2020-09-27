Armenian army shoots down Azerbaijani drone
September 27, 2020 - 10:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces have downed an Azerbaijani drone on the border in the northern province of Tavush, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Sunday, September 27.
Earlier on Sunday, Azerbaijan launched an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
Stepanyan said earlier that the Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones, and destroyed three tanks of the Azerbaijani army.
According to the spokesperson, the Azerbaijani military has launched an air and missile attack on Artsakh.
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.
Karabakh President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan has said the Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert.
The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.
