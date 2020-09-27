Karabakh downs 14 Azerbaijani drones

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army said on Sunday, September 27 that two helicopters, as many as 14 drones, as well as tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani military have been destroyed since morning.

Fighting along the contact line is going on after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive on Karabakh (Artsakh) on Sunday and has also been shelling civilian settlements.

The Defense Army said Armenian troops are successfully thwarting all the attacks from Azerbaijan.

Photos published by Karabakh's military show destroyed Azerbaijani armored vehicles, while video footage depicts the destruction of tanks and manpower.

The Azerbaijani military launched an air and missile attack on Artsakh on Sunday, September 27 morning, killing at least two civilians – a woman and a child – and injuring two others.

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.

Karabakh President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan has said the Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.