Footage of Stepanakert after Azerbaijan's shelling
September 27, 2020 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian unified infocenter has published footage from Stepanakert after the Azerbaijani military launched a large-scale offensive along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact and began shelling civilian settlements.
Shots from Stepanakert, Karabakh's capital, show buildings and interiors of homes damaged or destroyed in Azerbaijan's fire from across the border.
Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population.
The decision came hours after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line and has been shelling civilian settlements since early morning. At least two civilians – a woman and a child – have been killed, while two others have been injured.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army said on Sunday, September 27 that two helicopters, as many as 14 drones, as well as tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani military have been destroyed since early morning.
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.
