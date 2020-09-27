Pope Francis says he is praying for peace in Caucasus
September 27, 2020 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pope Francis has appealed to Armenia and Azerbaijan to “accomplish concrete deeds of goodwill and fraternity” for a peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that he is praying for peace in the region, Vatican News reports.
Speaking on Sunday, September 27 after the Angelus prayer, the Pope said he has had worrying news of clashes in the Caucasus region and that he is praying for peace.
His comments came hours after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line and has been shelling civilian settlements since early morning. At least two civilians – a woman and a child – have been killed, while two others have been injured.
The pontiff urged leaders to find a solution “not through the use of force and arms, but through the means of dialogue and negotiation” and he asked all Christians to gather with him in prayer for peace for the region.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army said on Sunday that helicopters, drones, tanks and infantry armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani military have been destroyed since morning.
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.
Karabakh President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan has said the Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert.
The last major escalation on the Karabakh contact line was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Int'l community should keep Turkey away from Karabakh Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Turkey's aggressive behaviour is truly worrying.
Mkhitaryan, Aronian raise Karabakh's right to live in peace Their comments came hours after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line.
More footage from Azerbaijan arms destruction published Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population.
Footage of Stepanakert after Azerbaijan's shelling Shots from Stepanakert, Karabakh's capital, show buildings and interiors of homes damaged in Azerbaijan's fire.