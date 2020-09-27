Karabakh troops capture 11 Azerbaijani fighting vehicles

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army has captured 11 armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani military, in a counterattack launched after Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Artsakh (Karabakh).

A BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle has also come into the possession of the Armenian side, the Armenian unified infocenter reports.

Azerbaijan has launched the assault along the entire line of contact, and has been shelling civilian settlements since Sunday, September 27 morning.

Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.