Karabakh reports 15 more deaths in fighting overnight
September 28, 2020 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army reported on Monday, September 28 morning that 15 more servicemen died in fighting overnight.
Since Azerbaijan's launching of a new offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh (Artsakh), the Armenian side has lost 31 soldiers, while at least 100 have been wounded.
Azerbaijan has also been shelling civilian settlements since Sunday morning, which has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian settlements of Karabakh as well.
Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
Latest news
OSCE chief urges "immediate ceasefire" between Karabakh sides The official said he fully supports the Minsk Group's efforts to stabilize the situation on the ground.
27 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in Karabakh attack identified 27 Azeri soldiers who were killed during Azerbaijan's assault on Nagorno-Karabakh have been identified.
U.S. urges "external parties" against participating in Karabakh escalation The Department said the U.S. is alarmed by reports of large scale military action along the line of contact.
Karabakh troops capture 11 Azerbaijani fighting vehicles A BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle has also come into the possession of the Armenian side.