Karabakh reports 15 more deaths in fighting overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army reported on Monday, September 28 morning that 15 more servicemen died in fighting overnight.

Since Azerbaijan's launching of a new offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh (Artsakh), the Armenian side has lost 31 soldiers, while at least 100 have been wounded.

Azerbaijan has also been shelling civilian settlements since Sunday morning, which has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian settlements of Karabakh as well.

Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population.